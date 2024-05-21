Bills’ Josh Allen starts ‘one more year’ chant for Micah Hyde

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was not being shy at Micah Hyde’s annual softball event.

The charity game held at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo went off over the weekend. During it, Allen and Hyde were both on the mic at one point.

Then Allen did it: “One more year.”

Hyde is undecided about his future. He recently noted he will either retire or return to the Bills, no other team will be considered by him… but we know what Allen’s preference is.

Allen’s chant can be found in the clip below:

