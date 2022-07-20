Bills’ Josh Allen stars in Frito-Lay commercial at Highmark Stadium

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has seen his star status increase again.

The Bills QB took part in the latest edition of “The Match” on the links earlier this offseason.

Now he’s going to be a start on the small screen.

According to Frank Rossi of Buffalo Film Casting via WIVB-TV, Allen is appearing in a Frito-Lay commercial. It is being shot at the home of the Bills as well, Highmark Stadium, on Wednesday.

Additionally, locals are evidently appearing in the ad as extras.

Per the report, extras are making $200 for appearing alongside Allen.

Those lucky enough to be picked are being asked to play some specific roles. Needed were a few male and female “coaches” in their 40s or 50s, plus some filling in as linemen, defensive backs and receivers.

Hopefully none of those extra end up looking like Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr–Although that would make for an epic story.

Keep your eyes peeled for your QB on the ad cycle, Buffalo.

