Bills’ Josh Allen has ‘slight pain’ in arm, downplays injury

The Buffalo Bills saw their injury situation worsen during their Week 9 loss to the New York Jets.

Making matters even more alarming: Josh Allen now being part of that list.

Late in the 20-17 final, Allen fumbled when New York pass rusher Bryce Huff knocked the ball from his hand. On the ensuing play, Allen underthrew his targetsand gestured with his throwing arm.

On the positive side, Allen did finish the game by hurling a ball 50 yards down the field to receiver Gabe Davis which fell incomplete–But in terms of his health, just being able to do that is a good sign.

Allen did say something was going on with his arm, however, he downplayed it.

“I have some slight pain, but I’ll get through it,” Allen said via video conference.

Throughout the upcoming week prior to Buffalo’s next game against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1), keep an eye on the injury report. If Allen receives any treatment on his arm, he’ll be listed there.

If Allen is unable to go, Case Keenum would be the next man up. Keenum previously played for the Vikings.

In addition to Allen. cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) were both injured as well.

Related

Instant analysis: Bills shocked by Jets in Week 9 loss WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the Jets Bills' Kaiir Elam questionable to return vs. Jets

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire