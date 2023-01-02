Bills’ Josh Allen sits down for funny, candid Barstool interview (video)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined Barstool Sports and sat down for a very… candid, funny, random, outrageous type of interview, the “Sunday Conversation.”

It’s a perfect way to get in a chuckle while counting down the minutes until the Bills (12-3) face the Bengals (11-4) on Monday Night Football.

Check it out in the Barstool clip below:

