Bills’ Josh Allen’s shoulder surgery won’t happen ‘at the moment’

The Buffalo Bills had a chance to get to the AFC Championship Game this season after beating the odds, but that journey ended in postseason disappointment. Despite the negative emotions that Bills Mafia is feeling right now, it looks like there is some good news to hang on to for the time being.

After Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC divisional playoff matchup, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said that surgery on his throwing (right) shoulder is off the table “at the moment.” Allen has been feeling pain in his shoulder throughout the season to the point that he admitted that the pain has forced him to throw the football differently.

Despite the pain in his shoulder, Allen did not miss a game this season and was still able to put up a great season by finishing fourth in the NFL in passing yards (4.306) and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (29). However, it is fair to wonder what this season could have been for him if his shoulder wasn’t hurting him.

“At the moment, yes.” — Josh Allen, when asked if surgery is off the table on his throwing shoulder. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 22, 2024

