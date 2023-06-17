Bills’ Josh Allen said he ‘could do better’ to help Stefon Diggs

Bill star receiver Stefon Diggs was back with the team this week for minicamp after missing a practice, and with that came several days of speculation by the press and on social media regarding some ‘issues’ he was working through with the team.

QB Josh Allen threw his support behind his top target and friend, mentioning “internally, we’re working on some things,” that it was not “Not football-related”, had “more to do than just football” and was “teamwork” related. It was also reported it was not about his contract or him not wanting to not be with the team (not that they would want to or could move him.)

While Allen didn’t know what the issues were at the time, he was confident. “We’re going to work it out.”

The quarterback expounded further while hinting at some of the usage issues last season that may be at the root of those issues.

“There’s things I could do better to help out with this process and try to get him back here and be the Buffalo Bill that he’s meant to be. . . . There are some things that could have gone better last year and didn’t,” Allen said. “I think, as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything. Just trying to talk and listen at the same time, hear him out, and just try to move this forward as quickly and respectfully as possible.”

Diggs having a desire to be utilized more or in important game situations is understandable given his role as the WR1 on the Bills offense and his stature as among the best at his position in the NFL.

And his head coach feels the same way.

“I feel overall that we take a hard look at the season and review and we come out of those meetings with some real truths about what we could have done better,” HC Sean McDermott said while bringing clarity and understanding to his previous comments and concerns. “Whether it’s getting Stef the ball in this case, and listen, getting Stef the ball is an important part of our offense.”

Last season, despite leading the team in total receiving yards, he often dealt with double-team coverage, an issue the team is looking to remedy with some new depth pieces joining the team in free agency such as WR Trent Sherfield, as well as coverage-commanding first round 2023 NFL Draft selection TE Dalton Kincaid.

Allen and McDermott’s comments as team leaders demonstrated the taking of responsibility and support for the players on the roster they and other members of the organization have come to be known for in their press conferences, while also pointing out Diggs’s value to the team.

“I know everybody in our locker room loves (Diggs),” Allen added. “and I don’t think we’re gonna see this as anything different other than a guy that wants to win and somebody that we need to incorporate a little bit better in what we’re doing here and I got no doubt that we will.”

As for Buffalo’s best receiver, he made it clear in Stefon Diggs style that there was no feud with Allen, by way of a social media post following the practice.

