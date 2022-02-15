Bills’ Josh Allen reveals what Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said after epic playoff game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ dash to find Buffalo’s Josh Allen last month apparently made quite an impact on the Bills quarterback.

Allen was at the Super Bowl LVI festivities in Los Angeles last week and sat down with Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson for a chat. That conversation included Allen’s thoughts on Mahomes.

Allen was asked about how close he was with Mahomes, and Allen mentioned how the two had met last year at The Masters.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a super close relationship, but we’ve gotten to know each other over the years, got to hang out at Augusta last year,” Allen said. “I’ve got so much respect for him, not just as a football player, but as a person. You know, his charity and what he does for his community there in Kansas City.”

Allen also was asked about Mahomes making a point of finding his counterpart following the Chiefs’ epic 42-36 overtime victory in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

“You can’t find anybody to say a bad thing about Patrick Mahomes,” Allen said. “And for him to do that, given the ramifications of winning the playoff game and going to the AFC Championship and overtime, to go say, what’s up to (Travis) Kelce after he scored the touchdown, and then straight to me, that was one of the cooler things as a competitor I’ve ever seen.

“And to be on the other side of that, it was a really special moment. And he just wanted to let me know I had a great game. And I told him I was rooting for him. And again, so much respect and that just kind of solidified you know, how respectful he is, how competitive he is, but you know, just how great of a dude he is. And again, like I said, you can’t find anybody to say bad thing about him.”

Here was the meeting: