Bills’ Josh Allen reflects on growing rivalry with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (video)

The Bills against the Chiefs in Week 6 means one thing for many: Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes.

The stardom of the two players has grown leaps and bounds in recent years. Allen even acknowledged that during his Tuesday segment on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast.

Allen noted how he had a bit of that realization himself this week. He saw a broadcast preview of the game hyping him and Mahomes up… and it got him thinking about how the two are being billed as the next great quarterback rivals.

“It’s such a weird feeling,” Allen said.

See the attached KBB clip below for Allen’s full thoughts:

