Bills’ Josh Allen ranked 4th best QB by NFL.com

Ahead of the Week 4 Sunday, NFL.com has ranked Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen the fourth-best player at his position in the league.

Allen’s off to a heck of a start, becoming the only QB in NFL history to throw for more than 1,000 yards, toss 10 touchdowns and run for another two in his first three games to start a season.. NFL.com releases their QB Index rating each week and Allen jumped up one spot, jumping Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the process.

Here’s how NFL.com breaks down Allen’s start to 2020:

2020 stats: 3 games | 71.1 pct | 1,038 pass yds | 9.1 ypa | 10 pass TD | 1 INT | 84 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 3 fumbles lost

Over his last 14 games, Allen has 25 passing touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns and just three interceptions. The Bills finished September third in points per game and fourth in yards per game. Led by its best athlete and playmaker — a quarterback capable of going toe-to-toe with Aaron Donald in terms of physical prowess with the game on the line — this is now an offensive team.

Can Allen crack the top-three places? Stay tuned. Also moving up one slot in this week’s NFL.com ranking was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Jackson’s drop took him from third to fifth to make room for Mahomes and Allen. For the top-overall spot, the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson edges out Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Related