Bills’ Josh Allen post-Vikings: ‘Losing sucks’

As one would expect, the Buffalo Bills were dejected after their Week 10 loss.

In last year’s playoffs, the Bills (6-3) lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game some called the best in NFL history. People were saying similar things about Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings (8-1)… which ended as another Buffalo loss, this time a 33-30 final.

Perhaps dejected doesn’t begin to describe how the Bills locker room felt.

“We’ve got to do a better job there. We had opportunities to win the game,” Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference. “We’ve got to do a better job taking care of the football. I know I keep saying that, we talked about it during the week. It makes it awfully hard to win a football game when you turn it over four times.”

More than the coach, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was really down.

“Losing sucks. Sucks this way even worse,” Allen said.

For more from the QB, check out the WKBW-TV clip below:

Josh Allen after the game ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/v7PG4bAzYc — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 13, 2022

