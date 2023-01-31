Bills’ Josh Allen to play in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is hitting the links at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.

The Bills QB was announced as one of the guests invited to the golf event this week. It will take place from Feb. 2 to 5 in California.

Allen is no stranger to the event, having taken part in it in 2022.

Having committed to the event, it was suspected that Allen would opt out of playing in the 2023 Pro Bowl. On Tuesday, Allen dropped from the Pro Bowl officially, citing his elbow injury as a reason why, but playing in a golf tournament also makes it difficult for the QB to attend.

Other NFLers slated to participate in the Pro-Am include:

Aaron Rodgers

Steve Young

Ron Rivera

Larry Fitzgerald

Alex Smith

Related

PFF: Bills' Josh Allen was NFL's top-rated QB during 2022 season 2023 NFL draft mock: PFF thinks Bills replace Tremaine Edmunds LeSean McCoy rips Bengals' Eli Apple (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire