Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Pain’ tweet will continue to hurt until next season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had the tweet of the night when the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs went to overtime in the AFC championship game.

A week prior, Allen was in the same scenario against the Chiefs. He called heads, it was tails, Kansas City won, Buffalo lost.

The thought was still fresh at the time. Taking to his social media account on Twitter, Allen’s thoughts were one word in length when another coin toss was going down: “Pain.”

Pain. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 30, 2022

Now even further removed from both his own team’s loss and the coin flip in the AFC title game… Allen discussed that message he sent out with the Buffalo News. It still is resonating and he thinks it’s going to stay that way for awhile.

At least until he gets back on the field himself in 2022.

“When we start winning football games again,” Allen said. “It’s going to be a long, long offseason, but once we get back to OTAs and gelling as a team and hanging out, laughing with the boys, that usually takes away some of the pain… not all of it. When we step on the field in September, everything will go away.”

Allen later added that he had not yet re-watched the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs. That’s exactly what Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane had said a few weeks prior at his end of season press conference.

The GM candidly made note of how he felt at that time like the QB. Beane said he can explain what happened, such as the 13-second gaff Buffalo had… but nothing is going to change the way anyone feels.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t get it done,” Beane said. “There’s nothing I can say that can fix it. I wish I could fix it, I’ve thought about it a million times.”

Perhaps the only thing Beane and the rest of Buffalo can do is take Allen’s suggestion… Wait for football.

