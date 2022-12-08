Bills’ Josh Allen on Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘That would be pretty cool’

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Bills?

We don’t know just yet. But we can confirm that Josh Allen is on board.

Beckham reportedly completed all his free-agent visits, including his one with the Bills (9-3). Other suitors are the Cowboys (8-4) and Giants (7-5-1).

It’s said Beckham will make his decision this upcoming week. If it’s the Bills? Count Allen on board.

The Bills quarterback said it would be “pretty cool” if OBJ ended up as his teammate during his weekly appearance on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast.

Check out Allen’s full thoughts below:

"I gave him some tidbits of what I could foresee happening with him on the field… I think he understands what bringing a Super Bowl here to #BillsMafia would mean and I think that excites him." – @JoshAllenQB on his recruitment pitch to OBJ. 🔗: https://t.co/saOGt9VwfV pic.twitter.com/63CDug3aqf — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) December 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire