Bills’ Josh Allen named third-best QB in NFL

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen slotted in at a very nice spot on a list from NFL.com.

This league’s website ranked every QB who started at least one game in 2022, head-to-head, early in the 2022 offseason. In total, there are 62 players that fall into that category.

Allen ranked higher than almost all of them at No. 3 overall.

Here’s the breakdown via analyst Gregg Rosenthal:

I will go to my grave believing the 2021 Bills would have won the Super Bowl if they’d won the coin toss in Kansas City. That’s mostly because Josh Allen was playing quarterback at a level in those two playoff games I’ve never seen before. Combine those outings with his Week 14 comeback effort against the Bucs and his Week 16 destruction of the Patriots, and it’s clear that Allen’s highs this season were higher than anyone else’s. Backing up his breakout 2020 season in this fashion was incredibly impressive.

The year prior, Allen clocked in at No. 5 on this same list. In a bit of a silver lining as well, the Bills do technically have the second-best quarterback that’s slated to play in 2022.

The only two players ahead of Allen are the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers plus the now retired Tom Brady.

Allen is also the only AFC East quarterback to appear in the top-15. That clearly gives the Bills a leg up on the division.

The rest of the AFC East’s quarterbacks to appear:

And for what it’s worth, who finished at the bottom? Former Bills turned New York Giants QB Jake Fromm.

Related