Bills’ Josh Allen named No. 13 on list of NFL’s top-100 players (video)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen again appeared on the top-100 players in the NFL list.
But not without controversy.
For the 12th year in a row, NFL Network has corresponded with players to vote for the best of the best from 100 to No. 1 overall. Allen clocks in at No. 13.
The issue? Allen actually fell in his ranking from this same list a year ago. He previously was in the 10th spot.
Regardless, Allen got some level of respect even if it wasn’t as high up for a guy that’s the favorite to win the 2022 MVP Award.
Allen is the fifth and final Bills player revealed on the list in 2022.
The others include:
See the clip below for Allen’s selection:
