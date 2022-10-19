Bills’ Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week again

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is your weekly award winner in the NFL… again.

For the second-straight week, Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 6. The Bills topped the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in that contest, 24-20.

It is the first time he’s won the honor in back-to-back weeks.

Allen was 27-for-40 passing in Kansas City and had 329 total passing yards. He added three touchdown passes and another 32 yards rushing.

In total, Allen has now won the award nine times in his career. That trails Jim Kelly (10) by one for the most times a player has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Bills franchise history.

Allen’s prior honor in Week 5 came in a 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

Unfortunately, Allen will not have the opportunity to make it three-straight AFC OPOTW wins.

After facing the Chiefs, the Bills (5-1) head into their bye week.

Related

NFL analyst Nick Wright still adamant Chiefs are better than Bills (video) This angle of the Gabe Davis TD pass for Bills vs. the Chiefs is insane WATCH: Josh Allen gives shoutout to Dawson Knox during on-field interview

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire