Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

It has happened again…

and again…

and again…

and yes, again, against the Dolphins (8-6), this time in a 32-29 win on Saturday.

Overall, the 26-year-old has won the weekly honor 10 times in his career. That ties the franchise record for the most by one player. Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly is the other.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire