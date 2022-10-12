Bills’ Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

It was an easy selection for the NFL.

For his efforts in Week 5 of the 2022 season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. The team now has a 4-1 record on the year.

The box score tells the story.

Allen led his team to a 38-3 win over the Steelers, a game which wasn’t even that close…

The QB finished 20-for-31 passing with a career-high 424 passing yards. Allen also had four touchdowns and an interception and added 42 rushing yards on five carries.

The top highlight of Allen’s day included a 98-yard touchdown pass to receiver Gabe Davis on the third snap of the game for Buffalo’s offense. The two linked up on another deep touchdown pass later in the contest.

In total, Allen has earned eight AFC OPFTW Awards in his career. He trails only Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s franchise-best mark of 10.

