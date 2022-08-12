Bills’ Josh Allen: Moped extraordinaire (video)

First off, get the man a helmet.

We’ll overlook that for a second in the name of fun, but seriously.

But back to the topic at hand: Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a moped guy. He whipped through his team’s training camp at St. John Fisher University this week on one.

The Bills were nice enough to share the action, which can be found in the clip below:

Related

Odell Beckham Jr. sounds interested in joining Von Miller on the Bills Cole Beasley on Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: 'He's gonna do big things' Jon Feliciano: Bills treated O-line like 'thorn in the heel'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire