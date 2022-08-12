Bills’ Josh Allen: Moped extraordinaire (video)

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
First off, get the man a helmet.

We’ll overlook that for a second in the name of fun, but seriously.

But back to the topic at hand: Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a moped guy. He whipped through his team’s training camp at St. John Fisher University this week on one.

The Bills were nice enough to share the action, which can be found in the clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

