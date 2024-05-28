Bills’ Josh Allen to match donations for Oishei golf event

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will partner with Oishei Children’s Hospital for a good cause once again.

According to the Buffalo News, Allen has agreed to match up to $117,000, in donations to Oishei during their upcoming 117 Holes for Children’s fundraising event which begins on Tuesday.

Funds raised will go to the hospital’s Patricia Allen Fund at the hospital.

The golfing will take place at Crag Burn Golf Club. As of the time of posting, the overall goal of raising $300,000, relating to the entire golf outing has reached 89 percent.

