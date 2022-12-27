Bills’ Josh Allen makes NFL history in win vs. Bears

While the Bills had a hard time getting home from Chicago after topping the Bears, quarterback Josh Allen took some NFL history back with him to Buffalo.

Allen scored three times against the Bears (3-12) in the 35-13 win for the Bills (12-3).

The first of those three was a touchdown pass to receiver Gabe Davis. On the play, Allen displayed some nice touch on the ball despite the weather conditions.

The score did more than cut into Chicago’s early 7-0, it broke a league milestone that’s been held since 1987.

The Allen-Davis connection brought Allen’s total touchdowns through five years of his career to 172.

That passes Dan Marino’s record of 171 with the Miami Dolphins, for the most all-time in a player’s first five seasons.

Overall, Allen was a modest 16-for 25 passing for 172 yards in Chicago. He added two interceptions, but now still holds that impressive league record.

In the end, Allen had three total touchdowns against the Bears, two passing, one rushing. That brought his total touchdowns through his first five seasons up to 174, a record he’s got two more weeks to add to.

