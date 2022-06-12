Bills’ Josh Allen has made it happen on play-action passes

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can heave the ball miles down field. He can run it between the tackles and over defenders like a running back, too.

Don’t overlook his ability as a play-action passer as well.

According to Pro Football Focus, Allen has had the most touchdown passes on play-action throws since 2020 with 40.

That 2020 season went hand-in-hand with Allen’s breakout in the NFL as a thrower. He entered the league and almost immediately showed he can run the ball.

But because teams had long respected his ability to take off with it himself as a ball carrier, that likely has opened things up as a passer for Allen and the Bills. Evidently, it has to deadly levels for opposing defenses.

Here’s the top-three players in terms of play-action touchdowns since 2020 per PFF:

