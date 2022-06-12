Bills’ Josh Allen has made it happen on play-action passes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can heave the ball miles down field. He can run it between the tackles and over defenders like a running back, too.
Don’t overlook his ability as a play-action passer as well.
According to Pro Football Focus, Allen has had the most touchdown passes on play-action throws since 2020 with 40.
That 2020 season went hand-in-hand with Allen’s breakout in the NFL as a thrower. He entered the league and almost immediately showed he can run the ball.
But because teams had long respected his ability to take off with it himself as a ball carrier, that likely has opened things up as a passer for Allen and the Bills. Evidently, it has to deadly levels for opposing defenses.
Here’s the top-three players in terms of play-action touchdowns since 2020 per PFF:
Most passing touchdowns on play action passes since 2020
1️⃣ Josh Allen: 40
2️⃣ Tom Brady: 34
2️⃣ Patrick Mahomes: 34 pic.twitter.com/tN51Epvid7
— PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) May 29, 2022
Related
PFF names Bills' top-three players heading into 2022
Leslie Frazier details how Bills' usage of Von Miller could look
Leslie Frazier: Bills need Kaiir Elam to 'play well for us early'