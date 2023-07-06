Bills’ Josh Allen on Madden curse: ‘That’s done and over with’

Bills quarterback Josh Allen appearing on the cover of EA Sports’ Madden NFL 24 video game is pretty awesome. Who would have believed that was going to happen?

When the Madden cover comes up, there is sometimes a bit of a pause. That’s because of the “Madden curse.”

Once upon a time, a player appearing on the cover of the yearly video game was viewed as bad luck. There have been occasions where that individual falls off or is injured during the ensuing season.

However, there has been some easing up on that topic by some. Among those taking that stance is Allen himself. The QB said others have already broken the curse, namely Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Check out Allen’s full comments on the curse in the Barstool Sports clip below:

Do you believe in the Madden curse? Download Full Episode Here ⬇️ https://t.co/4iBSSmNLMa pic.twitter.com/NOpcBL6fJA — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 4, 2023

