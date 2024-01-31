Bills’ Josh Allen likely skipping 2024 Pro Bowl for golf

Some Buffalo Bills player will accept an invitation to the Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Josh Allen is not amongst those very keen for the All-Star event.

According to the Buffalo News, it’s expected that Allen is going to participate in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the third-straight year. Just like the upcoming Pro Bow, the event goes down this upcoming weekend.

The NFL world was sent into a bit of a spin on Tuesday when Indianapolis Colts backup QB Gardner Minshew was named to the AFC roster for the event.

However, it was pretty clear immediately that this just meant Allen was amongst those who declined an invite before Minshew was named.

