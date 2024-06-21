Bills’ Josh Allen, Keon Coleman ranked fifth-best new QB-WR duo

The Buffalo Bills are heading into the 2024 NFL season looking to remain competitive for the Super Bowl despite plenty of changes up and down the roster. One of the areas that Buffalo had to address this offseason was the passing game and despite a good amount of turnover, they could be better than expected.

Per CBS Sports, the Bills’ new duo of star quarterback Josh Allen and rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is the fifth-best new QB-WR duo heading into this upcoming season.

For the purpose of his article, the outlet projected that Coleman will be the WR1 for Buffalo instead of free-agent acquisitions in Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

For context, the pairing of Allen and Coleman is ranked ahead of Washington Commanders rookie signal-caller Jayden Daniels and veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin and ranked behind the duo of Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

In the pairing of Allen and Coleman, part of the projection is assuming that Allen will use his superstardom to bring Coleman along slowly as he adjusts to his first season in the NFL. To get an idea of what Coleman could be expected to do in his rookie season, CBS Sports projects him to put up a statline of 61 receptions, 826 yards, and 5 TDs.

Having Allen as his quarterback should make it easier for Coleman to have an impact on the field despite having to learn the NFL game on the fly for a team looking to make the playoffs despite all the roster turnover. Here’s what Dajani had to say about why he ranked the pairing of Allen and Coleman where he did:

“Coleman is Allen‘s new Stefon Diggs, and he’ll have a shot to be a star playing with one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Coleman led the ACC in receiving touchdowns last season with 11, and was a stud specialist as well. His unique personality has already made him beloved. Now comes the task of being a WR1.”

