Bills’ Josh Allen on Jets’ Aaron Rodgers: ‘Going to be dogfights’

Whether on the football field, golf course, at a charitable event, or at the NFL Honors, Bills QB Josh Allen has become friendly with Packers-turned-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

With the long-tenured veteran heading to New Jersey to join the AFC East, he’ll face Allen and the Bills at least twice in the regular season.

Buffalo’s star and Madden’s latest cover athlete, Allen told The Ringer’s Kevin Clark that he’s excited to face Rodgers.

“I’ve gotten to know Aaron a little bit over the years, and I would consider us very close,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t say we text on the regular. I don’t really call him, I FaceTime him. He usually answers, which is a big plus. I know he doesn’t answer a lot of people.”

The two quarterbacks teams face each other on Monday Night Football on Sept. 11 to open the 2023 NFL season, then again in NFL week 11.

“I’ve just been such a fan of his since I was a little kid,” Allen added. “Having his jerseys and trying to emulate what he does on the football field. He’s such a special player. I think he’s the most gifted thrower of the football all time. Going up against him twice a year, it’s going to be a battle.”

These two have split a game apiece while Rodgers was with the Packers, with Rodgers’ squad winning 22-0 in the fourth game of Allen’s rookie 2018 season, and the Bills 27-17 at home last season.

“There’s a lot of great quarterbacks in the AFC right now,” the Bills QB continued. “These games are going to be dogfights, and it’s not about how you win them, it’s about if you win them. That’s all we’re trying to do, we’re trying to score one more point than our opponent.”

As he enters the season, Allen has an eye on what it may take to do his part in securing a victory.

“As a quarterback, I am not really looking at who’s on the other side of that football. I don’t play them. I play their defense and their defensive coordinator. But there (are) certain things that will influence play-calling and decision-making based on who is over there. We don’t want to give the ball back to them. We don’t want to give them short fields.”

