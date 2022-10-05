Bills’ Josh Allen impresses ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, even with handoffs (video)

We all know Bills quarterback Josh Allen has worked on his game over the years.

He wouldn’t still have a job if he hadn’t.

However, most of the time we think about that, it relates to his work in the run game. But what about his efforts in the rushing attack?

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky broke down how it shows that Allen has practiced this. Not because of how much work has been done with Allen’s legs, but just simple things like his handoffs show it.

Check out Orlovsky’s breakdown of Allen’s touchdown run against the Ravens in Week 4 below for more:

