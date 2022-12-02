Bills’ Josh Allen, Gabe Davis got to meet Jay-Z after Patriots win (video)

Josh Allen and Gabe Davis had a moment they won’t soon forget.

On Thursday after the Bills (9-3) beat the Patriots (6-6) by a 24-10 score, they got to meet one of the biggest celebrities in the world: Jay-Z.

The artist, producer, and businessman was in attendance at Gillette Stadium for the Week 13 matchup. The television broadcast showed him in the box of Patriots owner Robert Kraft during the game, however, Jay-Z evidently made his way down to the tunnel near the field.

That we know because Allen was caught on camera meeting Jay-Z as he was speaking to Davis.

How cool is that?

Check out the exchange in the clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire