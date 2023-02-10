Bills’ Josh Allen finishes No. 2 in ESPN’s top-100 MVP list

Some predict who will win the MVP.

ESPN went above and beyond.

The former world-wide leader broke down their top-100 contenders for the 2022 NFL MVP award at the end of last season. Yes, one hundred.

On it, quarterback Josh Allen is the highest-ranked member of the Bills to appear at No. 2 overall. He’s edged out in the end by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, but a fantastic finish nonetheless.

That comes as no surprise considering Allen is a finalist for the actual award. But why Allen in second place? Who else cracked the list?

Here’s who and why according to ESPN:

97. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Bills

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

86. Jordan Poyer, S, Bills

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

82. Von Miller, EDGE, Bills

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

71. Matt Milano, LB, Bills

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Via ESPN’s Bill Barnwell:

Milano led all NFL defenders (just beating out Crosby) in a box score-based stat called “Plus-EPA,” in which a defender is given the EPA play credit for all positive defensive plays in which they show up in the play-by-play. It’s rough and noisy, and it probably overrates some events like fumble recoveries. But to lead the league you have to be productive, and that’s exactly what Milano was in 2022.

18. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

2. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Barnwell:

It’s hard to lead quarterbacks in turnovers committed and be the second-most valuable player in the league, but here we are. Allen’s QBR and points above average both ranked second to Mahomes. He generated the second- and fourth-most EPA on medium and deep passes, respectively, and was extremely efficient despite playing on one of the league’s pass-heaviest teams. Part of Allen’s value was through his legs, as he generated the second-most EPA on scrambles (only behind Justin Fields) and the fifth-most on designed QB carries.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire