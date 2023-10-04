Bills' Josh Allen: Facing Jaguars' Josh Allen scares me, he got me last time we played

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen share more than just a name. They were both the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft (the Bills' in 2018 and the Jaguars' in 2019), they've both been Pro Bowlers and they share a mutual respect.

The Bills' Allen said today that the Jaguars' Allen is a player who has gotten the best of him in the past, remembering their 2021 meeting when the Jaguars' Allen sacked the Bills' Allen and intercepted one of his passes.

"He scares me. He got me last time we played," the Bills' Allen said. "He's coming off a really good week, too. He's a baller. He's still considered kind of a young guy in this league, but he's playing really good football right now. Their defensive group right now is playing at a high level. They work together very well. So we're going to have our hands full."

Allen of the Jaguars is the NFL's co-leader with six sacks so far this season, and whether or not he can get to his namesake will go a long way toward determining whose team wins when the Josh Allens face off on Sunday in London.