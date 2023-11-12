Bills’ Josh Allen ‘extremely confident’ offense is on verge of success

The Buffalo Bills offense has had their ups and down in 2023. Quarterback Josh Allen included.

Heading in the Bills’ Week 10 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, the QB is certain the unit is close to firing on all cylinders.

“That’s where I am extremely confident. The process we have, works,” Allen said.

That sentiment is coming from the top, too. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott used the same wordage throughout the past week.

“Confident,” McDermott said via video conference. “Confident in our team. Confident in our coaches. Confident in our players. Confident in our staff. It doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do. It doesn’t mean we don’t have a gap to close.”

Denver, freshly rested and healthy coming off their bye and an upset of the Kansas City Chiefs the week prior will feel similar.

