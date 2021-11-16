Bills’ Josh Allen enters top five in passing yards in NFL

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a top-five passer in the NFL in terms of yardage after Week 10.

The Bills (6-3) defeated the New York Jets on Sunday. It was their largest offensive output of the season in the 45-17 final.

That game was highlighted by wide receiver Stefon Diggs notching 162 receiving yards, a season-high. But that also helped Allen reach a season-high total of 366 passing yards.

That figure was the second-highest in the NFL behind only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (406) in all Week 10 games. In doing that, Allen’s now in the top five of passing yards so far this season in the entire league

Here’s an updated look at the five-five passers in the NFL this season:

In terms of other statistics for the QB, Allen ranks:

Touchdown passes: 19 (T-5th)

Completion percentage: 66.3% (13th)

QB rating: 99.6 (9th)

In addition to Allen, here’s a rundown of where Diggs ranks in yards and catches after leading the NFL in those statistic in 2020:

Receiving yards: 750 (7th)

Catches: 56 (7th)

Related