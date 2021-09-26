Bills’ Josh Allen on Emmanuel Sanders: ‘He got juice’

Emmanuel Sanders has had some big games in the NFL. In Week 3, he had his first of those with the Buffalo Bills.

Playing well in his first two games with the Bills, Sanders’ best game was highlighted by two touchdowns against the Washington Football Team. That helped Buffalo (2-1) take the 43-21 win.

That top-notch outing went hand-in-hand with quarterback Josh Allen’s best game of the year so far. The QB’s day involved five total touchdowns.

Considering a couple of those went to Sanders, Allen had plenty of good to say about Sanders via video conference following the win.

“Guy that just constantly does what he’s asked in the run game and the pass game,” Allen said. “He’s a vet in this league, he does everything right. He’s got juice. He’s been great for me, I know he’s been great for the other guys in this locker room… to have that guy, who’s been there and done it and won the whole thing, to have his prescience in his locker room, it’s huge for us.”

Ironically enough, what might help Sanders so much with his teammates might be a mindset that is the exact opposite.

Having accomplished tons in his career, Sanders, who had five total catches for 94 yards against Washington, essentially is taking this season as another rookie year. The 34-year-old says he knows Buffalo isn’t going to just like him for what he’s done in his past.

It’s a new beginning.

“You gotta prove yourself all the time,” Sanders said via video conference. “When I was in Denver, the fans knew what I could do. To come here, to this fan base, and prove myself, show everybody what I can do, it feels good.”

The Bills will hope Sanders’ approach to the game will help them in both the short and long run. He might not play for the team beyond this year, but such a mindset combined with these type of results?

That could be a lasting legacy for Sanders with the Bills.

Related