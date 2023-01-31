Bills’ Josh Allen drops out of 2023 Pro Bowl

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has dropped out of the 2023 Pro Bowl.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley would replace Allen on the AFC’s roster. The reason cited for Allen dropping out was due to injury.

Allen had dealt with an elbow issue for a majority of the 2023 season.

Allen still will hold onto the status of being named to the Pro Bowl. Without the QB, Buffalo is down to seven players representing the team at this year’s event.

Here’s the updated look at the players from the Bills heading to the Pro Bowl:

Dion Dawkins

Number of Pro Bowls: 2

Dawson Knox

Number of Pro Bowls: 1

Rodger Saffold

Number of Pro Bowls: 2

Matt Milano

Mitch Morse

Number of Pro Bowls: 1

Jordan Poyer

Number of Pro Bowls: 1

Stefon Diggs

Number of Pro Bowls: 3

