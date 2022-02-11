Bills’ Josh Allen dreams of bringing Buffalo Super Bowl win (video)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a motivated guy. It’s well known.

But he’s certainly pulling the right heartstrings in the process.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Allen pulled out the perfect response to a question about bringing a Super Bowl win to Buffalo. Allen dreams of doing it for Bills fans and doesn’t want to stop until it gets done.

Check out Allen’s perfect answer below:

.@JoshAllenQB on his plans to bring a Lombardi to Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/y8ooKg6Rse — Jim Rome (@jimrome) February 10, 2022

