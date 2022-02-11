Bills’ Josh Allen dreams of bringing Buffalo Super Bowl win (video)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Josh AllenAmerican football quarterback
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a motivated guy. It’s well known.
But he’s certainly pulling the right heartstrings in the process.
During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Allen pulled out the perfect response to a question about bringing a Super Bowl win to Buffalo. Allen dreams of doing it for Bills fans and doesn’t want to stop until it gets done.
Check out Allen’s perfect answer below:
.@JoshAllenQB on his plans to bring a Lombardi to Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/y8ooKg6Rse
— Jim Rome (@jimrome) February 10, 2022
Related
Giants earn high grade for hiring Bills OC Brian Daboll
PFF: Bills amongst NFL teams 'most efficient' at spending on offense in 2021
Buffalo Bills re-sign Tyrel Dodson