Bills’ Josh Allen: Dalton Kincaid was ‘awesome’ vs. Steelers

Dalton Kincaid is hitting the ground running in the NFL.

The Bills left a lot to be desired in their second preseason contest to the Steelers. It was a bad looking 27-15 loss.

Of the few positive to be found, Kincaid is at the top of that short list.

Kincaid had three catches on four targets for 45 yards against the Steelers. Nearly all came at times when the Bills offense was struggling to move the ball.

“I saw Dalton flash,” head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference. “I thought in the second half there was some inspired football.”

Despite Josh Allen appearing at quarterback, there were still ugly moments. But through the tough contest, QB1 saw some positive in the first-round rookie.

“Kincaid came out and made some really nice plays for us. That’s a positive sign,” Allen said.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire