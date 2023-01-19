Bills’ Josh Allen breaks down what goes on for him during halftime (video)
Halftime adjustments or just snack time?
Bills quarterback Josh Allen discussed what goes on during the mid-game intermission for him and his teammates during his weekly appearance on Kyle Brandt’s podcast.
The topic came up because Peyton Manning noted during a broadcast this week that he didn’t really ever make game changes during his career at halftime. Allen had a bit of a different, more detailed answer.
See the KBB clip below for Allen’s halftime insight:
.@JoshAllenQB's thoughts on Peyton Manning saying that "halftime adjustments" aren't a real thing… and whether NFL players actually eat orange slices in the locker room.
🔗: https://t.co/K0c6udNwyv pic.twitter.com/2ywf0DgFJC
— Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) January 17, 2023
