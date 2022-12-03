Bills’ Josh Allen was bluntly honest about sideline TD pass vs. Patriots

Bills quarterback Josh Allen put his team up 17-7 in the first half against the Patriots on a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis.

Sounds simple when it’s written like that, but it was anything but… and anyone who saw it, knows that.

In the red zone, Allen rolled right and somehow managed to stay in bounds and connect on a strike to Davis. It seemed impossible, but Allen found a way.

At times, such plays get him in trouble. Even Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said following the 24-10 win that he was a little nervous about what was unfolding in the moment.

“I wasn’t looking, I closed my eyes when he did that,” McDermott joked at his postgame press conference. “No, I mean, that’s part of who he is.”

Allen himself even cracked a smile about it. He was asked if he ever thought about throwing the ball away.

“Nah,” Allen responded.

The QB went on to explain how he trusted his ability and teammate to finish out the sequence… which is exactly what happened.

