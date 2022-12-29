Bills’ Josh Allen on Bengals: ‘We’re going to have our hands full’ (video)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen made more early comments on the Bengals via the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast.

A few weeks back, Allen gave his very early thoughts on the Bengals (11-4)… while on the same show. Then, he mostly dove into the QB he’ll be sharing the field with in Week 17: Joe Burrow.

Allen again noted his relationship with Burrow, but this time he mentioned the Bengals defense as well. Allen is familiar with some players on the unit and mentioned how it will be a tough test for the Bills (12-3).

“We’re going to have our hands full. That’s a defense playing lights out,” Allen said.

For more from Allen on the Bengals, see the attached KBB clip below:

.@JoshAllenQB previews the Bills' Monday Night AFC showdown against Joe Burrow & the Bengals. 🔗: https://t.co/sKyZTeOmO3 pic.twitter.com/mZSzKRvr77 — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) December 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire