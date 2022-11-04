Bills’ Jordan Poyer ruled out vs. Jets in Week 9

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer will not play in Week 9 against the New York Jets.

Head coach Sean McDermott made his weekly Friday appearance on the team’s radio affiliate, WGR-550, and declared Poyer out.

Poyer, 31, has dealt with injuries throughout the first half of this season. This time, he’s dealing with an elbow injury. He sustained it in the team’s last game against the Green Bay Packers.

Later on Friday, Buffalo (6-1) and New York (5-3) will release their full final injury reports ahead of their upcoming matchup. Bills Wire will provide that update when information is made available.

As of now, two other defenders, cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) and linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) have yet to be ruled out by the team. Both are considered “day-to-day.”

