Bills’ Jordan Poyer ruled out vs. Packers

Injury issues continue to add up for Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

In Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, the team announced that Poyer has left the contest with an elbow injury. He will not return.

Poyer was being looked at by trainers earlier in the game but did not leave until the fourth quarter.

Poyer has dealt with a slew of other injuries since training camp. Most recently, Poyer sustained a ribs injury that kept him sidelined.

Bills Wire will provide updates on Poyer’s status as information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire