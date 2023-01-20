Bills’ Jordan Poyer reflects on Bengals potentially being last home game

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the postseason on Sunday.

With the massive stakes in mind, most forget that this game could be the final one for many players as a member of the Bills. Namely, Jordan Poyer.

Poyer rose to NFL stardom in Buffalo while batting off-field issues as well. He notably achieved sobriety during his tenure with the Bills and the city and fans have grown close to his heart.

It’s not all said and done. Poyer could still re-sign in Buffalo. But if things fall a certain way, the Divisional round could be his last home game in Orchard Park.

Poyer reflected on that during an interview with The Volume.

“It’ll be kind of emotional,” Poyer said.

See the clip below from The Volume for Poyer’s full reaction:

"I just wanna thank all of #BillsMafia — you are family, and will forever be family" —@J_poyer21 with a heartfelt message ahead of what might be his last home game in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/uEP7xVBtX7 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 18, 2023

