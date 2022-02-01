Breaking News:

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady says he's retiring

Bills' Jordan Poyer reflects on 2021 season in social media post

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer spoke via press conference only moments after his team’s crushing overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

So soon after that 42-36 final, Poyer and others were still searching for answers as to what happened on the field.

After some time has now passed, Poyer has let things sink in and he has reflected again. Via a post on his social media account on Instagram, Poyer discussed the season that was while also referencing how strong the Bills locker room is.

He also might have challenged quarterback Josh Allen to a round of golf before signing off.

Check out Poyer’s full post below:

Recommended Stories