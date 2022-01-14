Bills’ Jordan Poyer named first-team All-Pro

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not named a 2021 Pro Bowler.

Not a problem anymore.

On Friday, Poyer was named a first-team, All-Pro selection by the Associated Press.

Overall, Poyer received 12 first team votes. He received the second-most at his position in the NFL behind Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans.

It’s the first time Poyer has received first-team, All-Pro honors. He’s also the only Buffalo Bills player to be named a selection this season.

In 2020, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the Bills’ lone first-teamer.

