Bills’ Jordan Poyer named first-team All-Pro

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not named a 2021 Pro Bowler.

Not a problem anymore.

On Friday, Poyer was named a first-team, All-Pro selection by the Associated Press.

Overall, Poyer received 12 first team votes. He received the second-most at his position in the NFL behind Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans.

It’s the first time Poyer has received first-team, All-Pro honors. He’s also the only Buffalo Bills player to be named a selection this season.

In 2020, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the Bills’ lone first-teamer.

Related

Bills want to keep run game rolling vs. Patriots: 'Even the threat helps'

WATCH: GMFB likes Bills chances in weather this time vs. Patriots

Bills' Josh Allen made NFL history again in regular season finale

Recommended Stories