Bills’ Jordan Poyer named 19th best pending free agent by PFF

Because of varying factors, there is some debate as to how much value Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer would have on the free agent market.

Pro Football Focus feels he’s still amongst the most valued.

The football analytics outlet ranked the top-101 pending free agents in the NFL.

Poyer clocked in at No. 19 overall.

Basing things off of the here and now, Poyer at that slot is something one can easily envision. Stats aside, Poyer has been consistent as you can be for Buffalo in their secondary.

But then there is projecting forward. At 31, how long can Poyer keep playing at a high level? Plus, can he consistently thrive without Micah Hyde next to him? After Hyde exited Buffalo’s lineup in 2022, Poyer struggled to force turnovers. What will other teams make of that?

All in all, it’s likely Poyer tests the free agent market because the Bills are currently slated to be near $20 million over next year’s salary cap. Depending on how much other teams value Poyer and how much space the Bills can create to sign players, he could end up circling back and coming back to Buffalo.

It’s a fluid situation for both the player and team.

Regarding PFF’s rankings, here’s how they came to their conclusion that Poyer is the 19th best free agent in NFL:

Poyer was seeking an extension before the 2022 season, and his performance this year goes a long way in proving why he was worthy of a new deal, but various injuries have also illustrated perhaps why Buffalo was wary of committing to the 31-year-old beyond 2022. That said, Poyer logged 950-plus snaps in every season from 2017-21, so his toughness and willingness to play through ailments cannot be questioned. The 2022 campaign marked Poyer’s fourth consecutive regular season earning coverage grades and overall grades above 70.0, with a lot of turnover in the Bills’ secondary throughout the season, most notably with his safety partner Micah Hyde lost for the year. Poyer’s 92.1 coverage grade since 2020 is the best among safeties. He still has good football left to be played.

