Bills’ Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde credit preparation in defensive shutout

The Buffalo Bills defensive unit felt they could have done better after a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They responded in a big way, bouncing back against the Miami Dolphins in a 35-0 victory.

The team may have still had the Bills’ last fillet of the Dolphins (1-1) fresh on their minds. Buffalo (1-1) ended the 2020 regular season with a 56-26 trouncing of Miami in Orchard Park.

Buffalo had won the last five meetings between the two clubs and was looking to make it six. They did just that.

In fact, the defense did more than just shutout Miami.

Defensive field general Tremaine Edmunds lead an effort that included six sacks to go with 11 QB hits, an interception, and three Miami fumbles, two of which were recovered by Buffalo.

The defense beached a Dolphins offensive group that had replenished a receiving corps in the offseason.

Bills safety Micah Hyde, who had his first sack as a Bill in the game, noted the team’s preparation. Adding the Buffalo defense looked to bring some energy to the field.

“We made some adjustments, we want to, go out there with some energy and you know we were focused all week,” Hyde said while addressing the media. “It was just great preparation, went out today and just had a blast. We emphasized having fun, and winning’s fun, and our defense played well.”

Fellow safety Jordan Poyer echoed a similar sentiment in regards to studying the Week 1 contest.

“You know we learned from that film, we watched it, we spent the 24-hour window on it and we moved on from it,” Poyer said. “You know this team has been together long enough to where we’ve dealt with wins, we’ve dealt with losses, we learned how to do both. Coming out today just kind of shows you what this team is about, you know we took a tough loss last week but we were able to bounce back.”

Poyer also was quick to praise the overall team effort in the win.

Story continues

“Offense came to play, defense came to play, and so did special teams so we want to continue with this momentum moving forward,” he added.

Head coach Sean McDermott commended his coaching staff in the two safety’s preparations as well as that of the defense overall.

“I thought Leslie (Frazier), Brian (Daboll), and Heath (Farwell) did a really good job during the week,” McDermott said during his post-game press press conference. “You know, a divisional opponent so they know us, we know them, and really with our situation, we have a little bit more continuity with Josh (Allen) than they do with Tua (Tagovailoa) leading into this game is what I’m saying. And so, obviously, we were trying to figure out a little bit more who they were.”

The Bills defense answered the call, in a day that saw a dominant performance on that side of the ball.

Related