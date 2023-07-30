Bills’ S Jordan Poyer lands at No. 57 on NFL Network top-100 players list

Jordan Poyer is one of the top safeties in the NFL, and he’s earned the respect of his peers with his elite play during his career.

NFL Network kicked off its Top 100 Players of 2023 list, and the 2021 All-Pro continued to perform at the top level, earning a spot on the Pro Bowl roster last season and land him at No. 57 in the latest release.

Poyer ranked No. 45 when he first appeared on the list after his All-Pro selection. Despite multiple injuries limiting his availability, the Pro Bowl defender logged 63 total tackles, 8 passes-defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble last season. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in October 2022, when he secured a pair of interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens, the latter sealing the game for the Bills.

This year, he joins linebacker Matt Milano who recently debuted on the list at No. 69. For the 13th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL.

NFL Films produces the series and provides an inside look at the stars around the league entering the 2023 season.

Premiering this past Monday, July 24, The Top 100 Players of 2023 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves.

Fans can tune in at www.nfl.com/plus.

The Top 100 Players of 2023 streams on NFL+ beginning July 24, with players, ranked No. 100-91. Then, over the next ten days, NFL+ will reveal players ranked 90-11 over eight episodes. Finally, The Top 10 will be announced during a two-hour NFL+ show on Monday, August 7, at 8:00 PM ET on NFL+. The live show will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth, with special guests featured from the Top 10 players selected.

On Sunday, August 6, NFL Network will air a four-episode marathon counting down from No. 50 – starting at 9:00 AM ET. We definitely expect more Bills players to appear in the coming week.

