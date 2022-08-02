Bills’ Jordan Poyer out ‘few weeks’ with elbow injury

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  Jordan Poyer
    Jordan Poyer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Buffalo Bills are set to miss safety Jordan Poyer for a few weeks after he was injured on the team’s eighth practice of 2022 training camp.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Poyer hyperextended his elbow during the workout.

However, there is a positive note added: He is expected to be back before the start of the regular season.

Check back for updates…

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

