Bills’ Jordan Poyer out ‘few weeks’ with elbow injury

The Buffalo Bills are set to miss safety Jordan Poyer for a few weeks after he was injured on the team’s eighth practice of 2022 training camp.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Poyer hyperextended his elbow during the workout.

However, there is a positive note added: He is expected to be back before the start of the regular season.

Check back for updates…

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire