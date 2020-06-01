Bills' Jordan Poyer explains why Tom Brady leaving Patriots is 'bittersweet'

The Buffalo Bills are well aware the AFC East is up for grabs following Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.

But Jordan Poyer perhaps was hoping Brady stuck around for one more season.

During a recent interview with NFL Media's Mike Giardi, the veteran Bills safety admitted there's some part of him that was disappointed in seeing Brady join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It is bittersweet having Tom out of the division just because I had never beaten Tom," Poyer told Giardi. "I think I'm like 0-9 against Tom, so I definitely wanted to get a W in that column."

Poyer actually is 0-8 in his career against Brady's Patriots and 0-6 as a member of the Bills, whose last victory against New England came in 2016 before Poyer joined the team in 2017.

If Brady is still playing in 2021, Poyer may get a chance to end that streak, as Buffalo plays the Bucs in 2021.

But the 29-year-old safety isn't too hung up on his record against Brady. In fact, he shares the opinion of his Bills teammates that the AFC East is ripe for the taking without Brady in the picture.

"With 12 out of the division, it makes it wide open," Poyer added. "That's on us in order to take advantage of that.

" ... It's a great opportunity for us to seize, man. We've got the pieces there and just continue to work and trust the process."

Buffalo added an elite offensive weapon this offseason in wide receiver Stefon Diggs and is favored by some media outlets to win the AFC East for the first time since 1993.

We'd imagine Poyer would take that result as opposed to trying to deal with Brady two more times in 2020.

