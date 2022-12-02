Bills’ Jordan Phillips says he’s fine after late injury vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips gave himself a clean bill of health following his team’s win over the New England Patriots.

In Week 13, the Bills (9-3) took a 24-10 win over the Patriots (6-6). Phillips was injured very late in the contest.

On one of the very last plays New England ran on offense, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was scrambling all around on the field. Phillips was chasing and took a dive at him and missed.

Soon after, the Bills announced that Phillips was out due to a shoulder.

Following the contest, Phillips was asked by the Buffalo News how he felt. Reportedly, the answer was “fine.”

Sounds like the Bills dodged a bullet.

The Bills defense did lose defensive end Von Miller as he was placed on injured reserve prior to the game, however, the likes of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), defensive end AJ Epenesa (ankle), cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) all returned to the line in recent weeks.

It appears no steps in the wrong direction were taken against the Patriots.

